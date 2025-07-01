Alright Lions… here you go.

SPY (S&P 500 ETF). Bullish trend in place. Watch for near‑term pullbacks. Call. Bullish but short-term could see a modest breather before continuing. Options Trade: Consider a bull call spread expiring in 4–6 weeks. Buy SPY July $615 call, sell SPY July $625 call.

USO (Oil ETF). Recently re-entered/held above the 50‑day MA bull…