(NEW BREAKDOWNS, NEW TRADES). SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP. For Tomorrow, Wednesday 7/2/25
From Greg M
Alright Lions… here you go.
SPY (S&P 500 ETF). Bullish trend in place. Watch for near‑term pullbacks. Call. Bullish but short-term could see a modest breather before continuing. Options Trade: Consider a bull call spread expiring in 4–6 weeks. Buy SPY July $615 call, sell SPY July $625 call.
USO (Oil ETF). Recently re-entered/held above the 50‑day MA bull…
