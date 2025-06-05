Share this postGregory’s NewsletterNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP, For Tomorrow, Friday 6/6/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP, For Tomorrow, Friday 6/6/25From Greg MGregory MannarinoJun 05, 202527Share this postGregory’s NewsletterNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP, For Tomorrow, Friday 6/6/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore35ShareLions.All new breakdowns and trades for you.Click HERE.BE SURE TO REFRESH THE PAGE WHEN YOU GET THERE.GM27Share this postGregory’s NewsletterNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP, For Tomorrow, Friday 6/6/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore35SharePreviousNext
GM Thanks for the update. I am almost all out of the stock market. To many red flags for me. Been in the crypto space since 2019 and staying there. Peace out BRO.
Are you guys still shorting silver?