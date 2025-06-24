Lions! Here you go.

SPY. S&P 500 ETF. Technical Outlook. MACD is flat and rolling downward, fading momentum. RSI is trending sideways near mid-levels (50–55). Bollinger Bands. Tightening, signaling possible volatility expansion. Volume: Decreasing, no strong conviction. Bias. Cautiously Bearish. Price appears exhausted. Potential Trade. Bear Put Spread. …