NEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Wednesday 5/14/25
From Greg M
Gregory Mannarino
May 13, 2025
All new breakdowns and trades for you.
GM
📈 DAILY MARKET BREAKDOWN — Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Quick, clean summary of your core ETF + crypto assets. Let’s hit the charts.
🟦 SPY (S&P 500 ETF)
📊 Bias: Short-Term Overbought — Cautiously Bearish
🔺 Price: Riding the upper Bollinger Band = extended
📈 RSI: Approaching/above 70 → overbought
📉 Volume: Weak on rally → potential bull trap
📊 MACD: Still positive but peaking
🎯 Takeaway: Classic setup for a fade or pullback
💡 Option Trade Ideas:
Buy SPY Jun 21st $575 Puts (OTM, anticipating pullback)
Bear Put Spread: Buy $580 / Sell $570 → Defined-risk short setup
🛢 USO (United States Oil Fund)
📈 Bias: Early Bullish Reversal Forming
📈 MACD: Fresh bullish crossover
📈 RSI: Rising from lows
📉 Volume: Not strong yet, but improving structure
🧠 Target: Gap-fill potential to $72–74 if trend continues
💡 Option Trade Ideas:
Buy USO Jun 21st $70 Calls → Playing the early reversal
Call Debit Spread: Buy $68 / Sell $72 → Cheaper entry with defined upside
🪙 GLD (Gold ETF)
🔁 Bias: Long-Term Bullish — Short-Term Cooling
📉 MACD: Curling down = near-term weakness
📉 RSI: Softening = digestion phase
📏 Support: Holding 50-day MA — still in macro uptrend
🧠 Gameplan: Wait for cooling to finish, then re-enter
💡 Option Trade Ideas:
Sell Puts → Premium on weakness (if you're bullish long-term)
Buy Aug 16th $300/$320 Call Spread → Re-enter longer trend at discount
₿ Bitcoin (BTC/USD)
📈 Bias: Bullish Continuation
📊 Structure: Strong breakout volume + higher lows = robust uptrend
🧠 Target: $110K test highly probable if current trend holds
Ideal for trend-followers. Look for any intraday consolidation for adding exposure.
✖️ XRP (Ripple)
📊 Bias: Bullish Recovery — Consolidation Phase
📈 MACD: Curling up
📈 RSI: Trending higher but still early
📏 Pattern: Compression breakout forming
🧠 Gameplan: Watch for volume + breakout of range
📊 Summary Table:
Asset Bias Setup Trade Idea
SPY 🟥 Cautiously Bearish (Short-Term) Overbought, fading volume Buy Jun 21 $575 Put OR Bear Put Spread ($580/$570)
USO 🟩 Early Bullish Reversal MACD/RSI turning up Buy Jun 21 $70 Call OR Debit Spread ($68/$72)
GLD 🟨 Bullish (LT) / Pullback (ST) Holding 50MA, short-term cool Sell Puts OR Buy Aug 16 $300/$320 Call Spread
BTC 🟩 Bullish Continuation Breakout + volume Ride toward $110K
XRP 🟨 Bullish Consolidation Breakout likely Wait for range breakout with volume
📌 Let me know if you want:
Greeks & IV levels
Backtests
Live charts with trendlines / S/R
Risk:Reward calculators for any spread idea.
