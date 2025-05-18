WORD OF CAUTION: U.S. DEBT DOWNGRADE FALLOUT.

I expect The Fed. to step in here however, if I am wrong… the world seeing the US credit rating slip, institutional capital starts to sweat. And that could mean.

Higher borrowing costs across the board. Bond market volatility, especially in long-duration Treasuries.

Pressure on the U.S. dollar (which may boost gold, crypto, and commodities).

Stock market fragility, especially if foreign selling begins.

