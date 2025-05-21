Gregory’s Newsletter

M J Scott
10h

I see Xrp running up to $3 in the next month or two, however, I then believe it's likely to correct to below $2 in the midterm, before bouncing to new all time highs & beyond July/Aug. My plan is to sell 50% at $2.94 buy back $1.85 to $1.95 before exiting 70% at just below $10

Greg or anyone else have their ideas or thoughts on the above guestimation. 🙏❤😎

Cheers from Cornwall, England, UK

LV OLD MAN
6h

are you going to call picks out every day??? ETF`S stocks

