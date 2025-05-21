Share this postGregory’s NewsletterNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Thursday 5/22/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Thursday 5/22/25From Greg MGregory MannarinoMay 21, 202525Share this postGregory’s NewsletterNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Thursday 5/22/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore52ShareAll new breakdowns and trades for you.Click HERE.BE SURE TO REFRESH THE PAGE WHEN YOU GET THERE.GM25Share this postGregory’s NewsletterNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Thursday 5/22/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore52SharePrevious
I see Xrp running up to $3 in the next month or two, however, I then believe it's likely to correct to below $2 in the midterm, before bouncing to new all time highs & beyond July/Aug. My plan is to sell 50% at $2.94 buy back $1.85 to $1.95 before exiting 70% at just below $10
Greg or anyone else have their ideas or thoughts on the above guestimation. 🙏❤😎
Cheers from Cornwall, England, UK
are you going to call picks out every day??? ETF`S stocks