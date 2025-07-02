(NEW BREAKDOWNS, NEW TRADES). SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP. For Tomorrow, Thursday 7/3/25
From Greg M
Here you go.
SPY (S&P 500 ETF). Golden Cross confirmed 50‑day MA has crossed above 200‑day MA, historically bullish 70% of the time. Momentum & MACD rising, with high moving-average scores. RSI is strong but not overbought. Call. Bullish overall. Option Trade. Bull Put Spread (Credit Spread). Setup. Sell 1 SPY $605 Put. Buy 1 SPY $595 Put. Expiration: 3–…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.