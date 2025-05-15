Share this postGregory’s NewsletterNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Friday 5/16/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Friday 5/16/25From Greg MGregory MannarinoMay 15, 202530Share this postGregory’s NewsletterNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Friday 5/16/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore62ShareAll new breakdowns and trades for you.Click HERE.BE SURE TO REFRESH THE PAGE WHEN YOU GET THERE.GM30Share this postGregory’s NewsletterNEW BREAKDOWNS NEW TRADES. SPY, USO, GLD, BITCOIN, XRP FOR TOMORROW, Friday 5/16/25Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore62SharePreviousNext
Hi Greg...
Nigelous hear from the UK England...I hear you raws... loud and clear..Thank you so much for the newsletters and daily updates about the idiots that run our countries and financial institutions around the world ( The governmental officials that work for the masters with the whip in their hands that are pulling there strings of the FED..and the muppets in charge behind closed doors in the UK and europe ) that is so corrupted that run our so called countries...say no more..nevertheless I do appreciate it.
I have sent you a cup of coffee via paypal as a gift for being a truthful man and I do appreciate it and all the hard work you put out on a daily basis to HELP the proud pride of Lions and Lionesses Lol...
Nuff respect..and Nuff said.?
God Bless you and your family.
Nigelous..UK.
Thanks Greg,
I'd appreciate it, if you could discuss other crypto's or speak with a guest about other cryptos & real world assets, utility tokens & Iso20022 compliant coins (to replace the swift messaging standard with new Iso20022 standards), Ai Agents & Defi tokens etc
I would really like it if you had time to spend 15 minutes researching into Gilbert Verdian & the Quant Overledger Network & Iso standard Iso20022 T370 plus other standards!
I think Quant will be a major player in the global digital economy & global interledger protocols via it's Api integrations, going forward.
Maybe ask your community if they have any insights & their thoughts, if your too busy (I do understand) or not interested.
Cheers Greg
For sharing your knowledge
From A self-sovereign CB retired early in Sennen Cove, Cornwall, England Uk 🙏👊❤👊🙏