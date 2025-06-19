Lions…

These are exclusive to YOU who subscribe here.

SPY. Trend sideways-to-weakening. Price is hugging the 18-day moving average but slipping slightly. MACD crossed bearish, flattening, weak momentum. RSI dropping from 65 toward 50, losing bullish strength. CALL. Neutral to Bearish. Potential Trade (Bearish). Put debit spread. Buy SPY 590 put / Sell SP…