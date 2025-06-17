Lions…

SPY. Price Action. Stalled just under 610–615 resistance near upper Bollinger Band. Rising wedge may be breaking down. Several indecisive candles suggest exhaustion at the top. MACD. Bearish crossover forming. Call. Cautiously Bearish. Lions.. Unless SPY breaks and closes firmly above 615, this could roll over toward 585–575. Trade Idea. Buy SPY …