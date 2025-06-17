Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
7 Cupertino 77's avatar
7 Cupertino 77
1h

Signed up! Small price to be troll free! Thanks Greg. Looking into the instructions on how to show your love to The Most High…. Obedience… consider the things in the past such as oaths taken before a certain “club” or society…. Your adversary does not play fair and is the best accuser on legalistic grounds in the spiritual. Think about…. Only 1 Righteous Judge The Father… The Son is your Advocate/defense lawyer….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Big Moe's avatar
Big Moe
37m

We need truth no matter how bad it is. The truth will set you free.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture