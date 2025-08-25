Lions…according to a new estimate by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, US national debt predicted to pass $53 trillion by 2035.
I got news for you… we will not make it there.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget is saying… by fiscal year 2035, the national debt is set to surpass $53 trillion, or over 120% of the nation’s Gross Dom…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.