So now we have this New Covid Variant, IHU — B.1.640.2 which is being reported as highly contagious and vax resistant, yet in the next sentence the MSM is saying to go out and get vaxxed….

Well, if they are literally saying IHU is vax resistant, why get the vax?

Please explain… and keep it simple, as if I were a Golden Retriever.

(Tell me again how shocke…