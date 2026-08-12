Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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NorwichGrad's avatar
NorwichGrad
26m

Notice how everything is going HIGH except alcohol. LOL.

These satanists want all of us to become alcoholics when they pull the rug. Evil bastards.

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
24m

How the Fuck can you exclude food and energy from the inflation report?

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