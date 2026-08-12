New Inflation Report.... PRICES HIGHER.
From Greg M
Lions. Here below is the latest inflation report breakdown below...
Food overall: +3.0%
Groceries: +2.7%
Restaurant food: +3.4%
Fruits/vegetables: +5.1%
Nonalcoholic beverages: +4.1%
Airline fares +2.2%
Medical care +0.4%
Hospital services +0.5%
Communications +0.6%
Education +0.5%
Used vehicles +0.4%
GM
Notice how everything is going HIGH except alcohol. LOL.
These satanists want all of us to become alcoholics when they pull the rug. Evil bastards.
How the Fuck can you exclude food and energy from the inflation report?