Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
May 9

Interesting that Jon disabled comments on this video. Why do you suppose he did that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Cindy Nicholson (Cricket)'s avatar
Cindy Nicholson (Cricket)
May 9

Greg is worried about the wrong things. Maybe start looking into the fact that Muslim will take us over soon. Islamic fanatics in America say they will not stop until they enter every American home, every neighborhood. Islam has a plan for America. They are buying Churches and turning them into Mosques. They are running rabid in Texas. They seem to want to take that as a challenge.

He isn't talking about stocks or crypto anymore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture