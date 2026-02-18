New Interview. Markets, Metals, AI, Epstein Files, More. MannarinoFrom Greg M. By GEOPOLITICAL ANALYSISGregory MannarinoFeb 18, 20263356Share3356SharePrevious
Just wanted to shout out the generosity of Gregory Mannarino.
He embodies this:
1) In every act of charity, we are the ones receiving the greatest gift. – Lila Thompson
2) The heart that gives, gathers. – Ella Fitzpatrick
3) Luke 6-38: Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”
Loved our chat thanks for sharing here Gregory!
Hope all of you enjoyed this one. Indeed charity, generosity, humility and faith!