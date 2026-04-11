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Gregory’s Newsletter

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Gregory Mannarino
2h

Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978

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Poisoned
43m

PRIDE N MINE FLOORING

Metro Atlanta (north mainly)

CARPET / VINYL / RUBBER / LVP / FLOOR LEVELING

COMMERCIAL & RESIDENTIAL

Choice, top tier quality materials, at entry level to mid-grade prices.

https://www.pridenmine.com/contact/

(They recently suspended my Business Fedbook page because my Personal Fedbook page spoke out against vaccines. They want my facial recognition to restore it. I never wore a mask so I don't see myself complying there either)

-David

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