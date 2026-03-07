Lions always look out for each other, and The Pride! What better way to engage and support each other than this!

Here is an opportunity for you to promote your small business to likeminded Lions, and offer them a discount just for being a Lion.

If you are a small business owner, and are willing to offer a fellow Lion a discount for using your business services, please post here in the comments…

Be sure to include.

Business name.

What services you offer.

Location/Service area.

Contact info or website. (Please post a link)

Special Lion discount.

Lions…

With this Freedom Platform, I believe with all that I am that we CAN make a positive difference in each others lives.

With this Lion-to-Lion Commerce Network… I plan to put this out once a week-every Saturday. A gathering place for Lions!

GM