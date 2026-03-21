Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Gregory Mannarino's avatar
Gregory Mannarino
2h

Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978

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Marc Abramsky's avatar
Marc Abramsky
42m

I have a couple of substack eletters that Greg has been so gracious to promote. Mastering the Markets - The Behavioral Edge is the main one. I am a behaviorist that studies human behavior in the markets. I also have a telegram channel called nasdaqgamechangers where I post my own trades daily and give you a break down on the US 500 or S&P. It's all free. Just my way of giving back if you need help making some extra capital. Best of wishes to all.

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