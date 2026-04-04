Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Gregory Mannarino
2d

Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978

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Jlynch's avatar
Jlynch
2d

glad to hear you back!

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