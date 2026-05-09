New "Lions Commerce Network." Lions Supporting Other Lions Small Businesses. (ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE LIST HERE).
From Greg M
Lions always look out for each other, and The Pride! What better way to engage and support each other than this!
Here is an opportunity for you to promote your small business to likeminded Lions, and offer them a discount just for being a Lion.
If you are a small business owner, and are willing to offer a fellow Lion a discount for using your business services, please post here in the comments…
Be sure to include.
Business name.
What services you offer.
Location/Service area.
Contact info or website. (Please post a link)
Special Lion discount.
Lions…
With this Freedom Platform, I believe with all that I am that we CAN make a positive difference in each others lives.
With this Lion-to-Lion Commerce Network… I plan to put this out once a week-every Saturday. A gathering place for Lions!
GM
Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978
My wife's business.
Sexpot Apothecary
High quality herbal products for sexual health, including natural alternatives to Viagra, and others for men and women, not just for love making but also hormonal health, with potent natural herbs.
Based in Atlanta, ships all around the world.
sexpotapothecary.com
jessica@sexpotapothecary.com
GMLIONS
20% off