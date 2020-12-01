Lions I just opened a new position.
SPY March 31 2021 $364 calls.
As usual this is a small initial position which I will average into.
It seems that some of you are having trouble with the PayPal link I placed in my last newsletter to support my work, I GREATLY APPRECIATE IT!
Please try this link: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GregoryMannarino
GM
