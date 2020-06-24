SPECULATIVE BUY ALERTS.
XLF and USO--- are speculative buys here. A Speculative buy carries more risk but can potentially pay off bigger.
Trade suggestions.
XLF Jan. 15th. 2021 $24.00 calls.
USO Jan. 15th. 2021 $28.00 calls.
READ THIS IN ITS ENTIRETY.
The timing of these alerts is important! Please check the date.
For added guidance, back up my alerts with…
