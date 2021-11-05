Lions.. AAPL is a buy here.

3 ways to play this.

#1. You can buy just ITM calls which expire out 6 months. This strategy carries the most risk, but also has the highest profit potential. -I WOULD DISCOURAGE YOU FROM UTILIZING THIS STRATEGY! A LOT OF RISK HERE. IF YOU DO CHOOSE TO BUY CALLS, CONSIDER HEDGING THEM USING ONE OF THE TWO STRATEGIES BELOW.

long …