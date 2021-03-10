Lions..
NEW FORMAT. I am going to place trade suggestions with a “Profit Probability.”
As below.
MSFT, JPM, INTC all appear bullish.
Trading suggestion: Buy just ITM calls which expire out 6 months.
Probability of profit HIGH.
I would STRONGLY advise you to KNOW HOW TO PLAY YOUR POSITIONS!
If you are unsure of how to play positions, I outline this in my book.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.