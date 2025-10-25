Lions look out for each other, and The Pride!
What better way to engage and support each other than this…
Here is an opportunity for you to promote your small business to likeminded Lions, and offer them a discount just for being a Lion.
If you are a small business owner, and are willing to offer a fellow Lion a discount for using your business services, please post here in the comments…
Be sure to include.
Business name.
What services you offer.
Location/Service area.
Contact info or website. (Please post a link)
Special Lion discount.
Lions…
With this Freedom Platform, I believe with all that I am that we CAN make a positive difference in each others lives.
With this Lion-to-Lion Commerce Network… I plan to put this out once a week-every Saturday. A gathering place for Lions!
GM
Lions... we still have a commitment from J Burgs Garage, 10% OFF any service or repair to your vehicle. Address: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233. Phone: (941) 312-1978
5 Loaves 2 Fish INV
💻 Residential Crypto mining computers and LED Technology.
Find us @ : https://5l2f.store
Find us on FaceBook @
https://m.facebook.com/61581695000544/
Please Like and Share our page! 🤩🚀
⛏️ Mine Bitcoin and bitcoin cash
⚡️Low power usage
🌎 WIFI connectivity
🤫 low noise units
🤩 plug-in play units, easy to use!
✝️ Christian based organization
🛰️ Free technical support included
📖 great educational tool
🦁Lion discount- Free shipping in USA!
🇺🇸 Proud USA supplier based in Florida.
❤️ We are a Christian based residential crypto mining company and LED technology supplier. We specialize in Bitcoin home mining units and customizable LED technology. A portion of proceeds will be donated once a year to a charitable organization or Christian event. May Jesus Christ bless over all of us and help us on our journey home.
Remember, success is not about money or fame in this life. Success is when Jesus Christ writes your name in the book of life.
