Lions..
First off, so many people panicking- just read the comments on my latest video, link below. GOOD! Let them be scared.. I am buying.
I said 2x over the last few weeks to nibble at tech, and I still think that is a good plan looking ahead….
HOWEVER. I still firmly believe that JPM, GS, and BAC are buys here.
So, here again I will suggest JPM, GS, and …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.