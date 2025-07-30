Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
3h

Future "Nursing homes" = euthanasia clinics

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Keller's avatar
Susan Keller
3h

No One will care b/c you are old. The younger generation has a terrible mindset about old people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
70 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture