(MarketWatch). Picture the scene: You move into a nursing home in the final years of your life, when you are no longer able to manage on your own. And there you discover the future. The place teems with humanoid robots. They help feed you. They offer you a steadying arm when you walk and even catch you if you fall. They help you get out of bed, rise from a chair and get up off the lavatory. They help lift you out of the bathtub. Thanks to artificial intelligence, the robots can respond to your needs and even anticipate them. They also have distinct personalities: You can talk to them, and they talk back. They recognize you and learn to understand your personality over time.

