Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Charles Casaburi's avatar
Charles Casaburi
4h

Isn’t spirit airlines the air line equivalent of carnival cruise

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vladhq
4h

They will find a way to socialize the loss, while privatizing the profits.

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