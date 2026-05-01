No Bailout For Spirit? Lets Keep Our Eyes On This One.
From Greg M
Spirit Airlines may be preparing to shut down, according to a Friday report from the Wall Street Journal.
The airline, which is headquartered in Florida, has been in financial trouble for some time now. The federal government was considering a $500 million bailout for the company.
I say… lets see how the bondholders respond before we call this potential bailout dead.
GM
Isn’t spirit airlines the air line equivalent of carnival cruise
They will find a way to socialize the loss, while privatizing the profits.