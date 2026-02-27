NO DEAL. The State Department Urges U.S. Workers To Leave Israel As Trump States "A U.S. Strike On Iran Still On The Table."
From Greg M
(MarketWatch)- The State Department on Friday urged nonemergency U.S. workers to leave Israel after talks on Tehran’s nuclear program ended Thursday without a deal.
Oil prices were up sharply Friday after President Donald Trump reportedly suggested that a U.S. military strike on Iran is still being considered after a deal to end Tehran’s nuclear ambitions didn’t materialize this week.
Americans favorite reality show “Deal or no Deal”.
At this point, its not if but when. And the US never wanted peace to begin with.