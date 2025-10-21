NO ONE IS READY FOR WHAT IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN! Mannarino

Lions…
Our Year End Event will be held at THE GROVE MAIN BALLROOM.
Address: 10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
Date: Sunday November 2nd.
Time: 12 noon until 4 PM.
This event is 100% FREE for ALL Freedom Platform Lions AND A GUEST! A gathering of Lions and Lionesses with music, food, and FUN! I am looking VERY FORWARD TO MEETING YOU!
GM
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.