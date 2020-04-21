Right now the stock market, where it sits today, has no bearing on reality what so ever. The massive pump job going on, and the bailouts/nationalization of corporations are keeping this market in LA LA land. IMO the DJIA should be closer to 10K today, possibly lower. We today have NO ECONOMY and tens of millions of people are unemployed. We have food pantry lines MILES LONG.. this is a depression.

At the time I am writing this stocks are down substantially, and even risk off assets are under pressure. These “pan sell-offs” tend to benefit stocks in this #FAKE environment. Lets see how this plays out but again! I cannot overstate how important it is to keep your eyes on the 10yr yield…

GM