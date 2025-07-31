TODAY’S HEADLINE.

INFLATION RETURNS LED BY TARIFFS.

PCE Index +0.3% in June largest monthly gain since February. This is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge and it's flaring back up just as Trump’s tariff regime expands.

WHAT IT MEANS.

The inflation bump reflects lagging effects of newly imposed import taxes (tariffs). Businesses initially absorbed the cost, but now… they’re passing it on. While CPI (Consumer Price Index) gets the headlines, the PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) is what the Fed watches. Core PCE (excluding food/energy) also moved higher.

