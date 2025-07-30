NOW BREAK OUT THE POPCORN! BECAUSE THE REAL CLOWNSHOW IS ABOUT TO BEGIN! Mannarino
From Greg M
I can't share your stuff on social media anymore. I'm getting into too many fights lol
To get out of the mess that Western civilization has gotten into, we first need to identify the problem. Free market capitalism is incompatible with fascist monopoly. These are two separate systems, opposite from one another. Through monopoly, a handful of people have taken the reins of government, and are steering it and all of the wealth their way. I have been advocating for years a solution to this. I take my experience in my youth as a professional bartender into account. A bartender's job is to serve his customers, but avoid the blood alcohol level getting so high they are drunken. Once they reach this stage they are a danger to themselves and the public at large. What we have is a situation where a handful of people have reached a toxic wealth blood level. They are so drunken with the power that that kind of money brings, they have literally gone mad and are destroying society. To restore capitalism, we must replace the income tax with a wealth cap of one billion dollars. We need to have only two levels of taxation: For anyone under a billion it needs to be zero. The government should encourage all citizens under a billion dollars in wealth to accumulate as much wealth as morally legally and ethically possible. Once a person's wealth exceeds one billion dollars, their taxation above that should be 100%. If they want to go back to a level where they are not taxed at all, simply give part of it away to real charity, or just retire. Life is too short for a person with that kind of money to continue building it. It becomes destructive to society. A minimum wage has been proven not to work; as long as there is no maximum wage, they will steal it all in the end.