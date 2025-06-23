Lions… as we all know, this is/was a set up for more and wider war. War has become THE ECONOMIC REALITY OF THE US.
Trump Will Strike Back, (its already planned). Targets: Iranian military infrastructure, missile systems, command bunkers. Could include Iranian naval assets, radar, launch pads.
Timing? Likely within 24 hours, Trump cannot look “weak.”
IRA…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.