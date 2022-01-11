In the video below, I came down pretty hard on these so called YouTube Stock Market ‘Experts,” who have told their followers to stay out of the market FOR YEARS. These “experts,” some of whom admit that they do not own any stocks, have caused their followers to miss out on the biggest bull run in history..
Yet….. SOME PEOPLE ARE BLAMING ME! I must ask, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.