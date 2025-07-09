Lions…
Trump has issued an Executive Order which threatens people who are seeking to, “get off the grid,” and therefore remain sovereign.
Now, this is my opinion and you are free to disagree.
EO… By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:
Purpose. For too long, the Fede…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.