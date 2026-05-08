Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
42m

Goebbels would be Proud

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1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
43m

I saw a video the other day of some college grad with a bachelors and she couldn't even land a basic job at Target. These numbers are totally fake.

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