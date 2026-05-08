Lions. I know you are laughing as you expected to see exactly this. MORE PROPAGANDA.

Lets break this one down.

RIGHT IN THAT ARTICLE IT STATES.

The payroll survey says the economy added 115,000 payroll jobs in April. But the same BLS report says the household survey showed 226,000 fewer employed people, the labor force fell by 92,000, and 188,000 more people left the labor force.

That is not a “labor market on the mend” story. This is a labor market being hollowed out while the headline number is dressed up for markets and to shape perception.

LIONS. THIS IS A PROPAGANDA STORY HOPING PEOPLE JUST READ THE HEADLINE.

Expect more….

GM