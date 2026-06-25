So earlier today, they told us that consumer spending was higher.. Click HERE.

BUT NOW, TODAY AGAIN, THEY ARE SAYING CONSUMER SPENDING STALLED………………………… wait, what?! Yes.

The Report: First-quarter GDP was revised up to 2.1% from 1.6%, but consumer spending was revised way down, from 1.4% to just 0.5%.

(GO AHEAD… MAKE IT UP!)

GM