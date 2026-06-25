Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phillip @ Millennial Capital's avatar
Phillip @ Millennial Capital
4h

On the bright side Pfizer finally published a list of covid19 side effects

https://x.com/MCNoBSFinance/status/2070149593426215113

Trust the science

Reply
Share
2 replies
Marc Abramsky's avatar
Marc Abramsky
4h

If these guys are not getting insider information how in the heck are you supposed to make any sort of decision based on nonsense like these reports. These people are paid exorbitant fees to get this correct the first time. Why? People base decisions on what they say. How incompetant do you have to be at your job before you are fired? I honestly don't know. In any other profession (except politics) you would be given your papers pronto. Truly amazing.

Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture