Oh. Oh. Oh. Lions... YOU GOT TO SEE THIS! (In Your Life You Could Not Make This Up).
From Greg M
So earlier today, they told us that consumer spending was higher.. Click HERE.
BUT NOW, TODAY AGAIN, THEY ARE SAYING CONSUMER SPENDING STALLED………………………… wait, what?! Yes.
The Report: First-quarter GDP was revised up to 2.1% from 1.6%, but consumer spending was revised way down, from 1.4% to just 0.5%.
(GO AHEAD… MAKE IT UP!)
GM
On the bright side Pfizer finally published a list of covid19 side effects
https://x.com/MCNoBSFinance/status/2070149593426215113
Trust the science
If these guys are not getting insider information how in the heck are you supposed to make any sort of decision based on nonsense like these reports. These people are paid exorbitant fees to get this correct the first time. Why? People base decisions on what they say. How incompetant do you have to be at your job before you are fired? I honestly don't know. In any other profession (except politics) you would be given your papers pronto. Truly amazing.