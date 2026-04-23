Ok. Lions.. Let's See If You Can Name These... (Fun Time!).
From Greg M
How many parts can you name?
Lions. This below is a snapshot of some of the engine parts from my Monza. I am rebuilding the engine now. ( I destroyed the engine racing it at Bradenton Motorsports Park).
These parts came from my 582 cubic inch Big Block Chevy…
My wife got all but two of these parts correct!
So… can you beat that?!
Hey! Follow my Instagram for car/drag racing stuff. Click HERE.
Pistons, connecting rods, Headers, pulleys, manifold, gaskets, camshaft, and timing chain.
Camshaft
Pistons
Connecting rods
Crankshaft
Harmonic balancer/crank pulley
Timing gear/sprocket
Oil pump
Head gaskets
Intake manifold
Carburetor
Exhaust headers
Collector pipes