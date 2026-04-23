How many parts can you name?

Lions. This below is a snapshot of some of the engine parts from my Monza. I am rebuilding the engine now. ( I destroyed the engine racing it at Bradenton Motorsports Park).

These parts came from my 582 cubic inch Big Block Chevy…

My wife got all but two of these parts correct!

So… can you beat that?!

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