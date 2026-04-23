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Marc Torres's avatar
Marc Torres
1m

Pistons, connecting rods, Headers, pulleys, manifold, gaskets, camshaft, and timing chain.

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Pork_Roll_13W2W's avatar
Pork_Roll_13W2W
4m

Camshaft

Pistons

Connecting rods

Crankshaft

Harmonic balancer/crank pulley

Timing gear/sprocket

Oil pump

Head gaskets

Intake manifold

Carburetor

Exhaust headers

Collector pipes

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