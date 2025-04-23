How did you like all the cash that was clawed back by DOGE?
How did you like all the arrests that DOGE made by those who committed fraud?
How did you like all those who were held to account by DOGE for misallocating funds?
Great right???
How did you like all the cash that was clawed back by DOGE?
How did you like all the arrests that DOGE made by those who committed fraud?
How did you like all those who were held to account by DOGE for misallocating funds?
Great right???
No posts
The swamp isn’t drained. The deficit isn’t shrunk. The Epstein files aren’t released. America continues to weaken every single day. None of our freedom or prosperity has been restored. Other than the border, Trump has failed at all of his promises.
It’s all smoke and mirrors.