Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cindy Nicholson (Cricket)'s avatar
Cindy Nicholson (Cricket)
6dEdited

Do you not remember he is the only president that they did the Saudi celebration dance and handed him the sword? I am not surprised at all. Do you not remember he walked in front of the Queen and so and so on. He is ruling the world. I am not surprised at any of this. Yall do remember his last term, correct? We have all seen this coming. It is no surprise at all. Was he better than Kamala, yes, is he the Anti-Christ no, but one is coming. Bible prophecy is hard for some to understand, but it is coming, and we are seeing it take place. The events occurring in the Middle East are coming to life. There is a book you can get on Amazon, but I can't remember the name of it that talks about this stuff, if you haven't read the Bible, it would be a great small book for you to read. I will try and find it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies
Christopher Freeman's avatar
Christopher Freeman
6d

Highly “SUS” as my 12 year old would say.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
153 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture