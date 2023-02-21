Lions and friends…

Please feel free to share this.

GM

On The Brink.

By Gregory Mannarino TradersChoice.net

Tremendous change is coming.

Today the global financial system Is teetering on a knifes edge, wavering ever more and dangerously close to a full-on implosion of the worlds debt market. Make no mistake, a full-on implosion in the debt market is going to o…