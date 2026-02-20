Lions…

From DAY ONE, We the People were lied to about Tariffs.

“Nations Will be Writing Checks!”

“The US will pay down the trade deficit.”

“We are going to be SO rich!”

“WINNING!”

Lies… all of it.

No nation can “tariff” its way out of a debt-and-deficit system… and no narrative can alter reality either.

NO NATION WRITES CHECKS! Tariffs are collected by the US government from the importer of record at the border... (KEEP THIS IN MIND AS YOU READ FURTHER).

Tariffs are an import tax on We the People. MOREOVER… taxing We the American people in any manner, will not fix the underlying problem.

The fix remains the same… RETURN PURCHASING POWER TO THE CURRENCY!

As you know… The US Supreme Court Today Struck Down The Bulk of Trump Tariffs.

So the question is… since the American people bore the brunt cost of these tariffs, should the American people be made whole?

I say YES.

But… refunds will go to whoever paid tariff duties, and that is the importer of record.

I say… that is unfair.

Lions. Because there is no national “tariff receipt” at the household level… here again… THE AMERICAN PEOPLE LOSE.

GM