Lions I got your back.
Yes I will, and have been, posting not just what positions I am opening- but also when I close them with my realized gain/loss.
This far I have not closed a single position, which I have posted here, that I opened with a realized loss- that is thus far a 100% success rate. Mark my words that this success rate WILL COME DOWN. It is …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.