Lions and friends, I would like to hear from you!
In the video below I outlined how I believe that the stock market is pricing in rate cuts sooner than later based solely on the fact that the bad economic news just keeps on coming. Personally I do not see rate cuts coming ANYTIME soon, IMO the Fed. wants to keep pressure on the consumer and small busines…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.