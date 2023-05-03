Shares of PacWest Bancorp sank 55% in after-hours trading Wednesday.
Bloomberg News reported that PacWest (ticker: PACW) was weighing strategic options, including a sale—two days after JPMorgan Chase (JPM) took over another shaky regional bank, First Republic.
