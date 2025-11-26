Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter



(Part 1). FINANCIAL FRANKENSTEINISM... A SCORCHED EARTH ECONOMY TO LIFT THE STOCK MARKET. Mannarino

From Greg M
Gregory Mannarino
Nov 26, 2025
Lions link.

FINANCIAL FRANKENSTEINISM: BUILDING A SCORCHED-EARTH ECONOMY. (Part 1).

Gregory Mannarino
1:47 PM

Lions… So, now THE Wall St. SUPERBANK J P Morgan has now jumped on the S&P 500 8K for 2026 bandwagon.

