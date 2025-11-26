(Part 1). FINANCIAL FRANKENSTEINISM... A SCORCHED EARTH ECONOMY TO LIFT THE STOCK MARKET. Mannarino

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribe to watch(Part 1). FINANCIAL FRANKENSTEINISM... A SCORCHED EARTH ECONOMY TO LIFT THE STOCK MARKET. MannarinoFrom Greg MGregory MannarinoNov 26, 2025∙ Paid2975ShareLions link. FINANCIAL FRANKENSTEINISM: BUILDING A SCORCHED-EARTH ECONOMY. (Part 1).Gregory Mannarino·1:47 PMLions… So, now THE Wall St. SUPERBANK J P Morgan has now jumped on the S&P 500 8K for 2026 bandwagon.Read full storyListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inGregory’s NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsGregory MannarinoRecent PostsU.S. Worsening Inflation And CON-fidence Crisis. Mannarino17 hrs ago • Gregory MannarinoFLOODGATES, ZOMBIE SYSTEM, A DEAD ECONOMY... MannarinoNov 25 • Gregory MannarinoTHE FED FLOODGATES ARE ABOUT TO OPEN... Are You Ready? MannarinoNov 24 • Gregory MannarinoLIONS ALERT! What You Need To Know Now. MannarinoNov 24 • Gregory MannarinoMARKETS A LOOK AHEAD: Fed/Treasury Merger. (The Final Chapter). MannarinoNov 23 • Gregory MannarinoDATA CANCELED, FAKED, AND COVERED UP. MannarinoNov 21 • Gregory MannarinoTHE NUCLEAR TRUTH... Crisis, Expansion, Ownership. MannarinoNov 21 • Gregory Mannarino