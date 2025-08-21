Lions…
This is part one of a series which I am putting together for you. This series will give you a clear perspective on what is coming.
GM
The Fed and now the US Treasury, are the backstop and the flow keeping the entire system propped up. Buyers of US debt are vanishing, and now “artificial demand” for US debt is being created via the Fed and the Treasu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.