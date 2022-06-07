Lions and friends…
As you know, I have said repeatedly that we need exposure to commodities… with that, several months back I had suggested ticker PDBC, which is an actively managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of financial instruments that are economically linked to the world's…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.